Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Boney Kapoor wants Rajiv Thakur in No Entry's sequel; watch to know WHY

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is grabbing a lot of attention owing to the spectacular performances put forward by the talented celeb contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, Legendary Producer Boney Kapoor will be seen gracing the show as he completes 43 years in the showbiz world. During this episode, the producer mentioned that he wants contestant Rajiv Thakur to be a part of his iconic hit film No Entry's sequel.

Boney Kapoor wants Rajiv Thakur in No Entry's sequel:

A few minutes back, Sony TV shared a promo of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see comedian Rajiv Thakur in an unseen avatar where he is dressed like a woman and draped orange and blue nauvari saree. Rajiv is seen setting the stage on fire with his choreographer on No Entry's song No Entry - Ishq Di Galli Vich.

While Judge Farah Khan is shell-shocked, Malaika Arora heaps praise for the comedian's performance and says, "This is entertainment." Meanwhile, guest judge Boney Kapoor compliments Rajiv's moves and says, "Jab bhi No Entry ka sequel banauga, inn dono ke sath karunga (Whenever I'll make No Entry's sequel, I'll do it with these two)."

The caption of this promo reads, "Kya aap bhi excited hai, Rajiv ko iss naye roop mein dekhne ke liye? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Speaking about the iconic film, No Entry starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. It was released on 26 August 2005.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has glued the contestants to the show with the star-studded ensemble of contestants. This season features some of the popular celebrities like Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, Aamir Ali, Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji and many others. This hit dance reality show is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.

