Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is slowly edging towards its grand finale and viewers can't control their excitement. The star-studded reality show has been grabbing immense limelight and the upcoming episodes promise more interesting moments. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be seen in Family Week wherein the contestants will welcome their family members and perform with them.

Dipika and Shoaib's performance leaves judges emotional:

A few minutes back, Sony TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on their social media handle. In the promo we see, Dipika Kakar performing with Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, and others delivering an emotional performance with their family members. Praising Dipika and Shoaib's performance, Farah Khan gets emotional and says, "Rula hi diya tumne act ke end mei (You made me cry at the end of your act)."

Through their act Dipika and Shoaib show their journey of parenthood which also leaves Malaika Arora teary-eyed. Later, the celeb couple bring their little son Ruhaan onto the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While Rithvik Dhanjani plays with the munchkin, Farah, Malaika, and Arshad Warsi perform a cute ceremony for Ruhaan where she applies a kala tikka to the little one and also ties a kala dhagga to Ruhaan.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Shoaib aur Dipika ki heartwarming performance aur nanhe se surprise ne jeeta sabka dil! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

All the contestants get emotional while performing with their family members and share their heartwarming tales.

Speaking about the last weekend's episode, celebs like Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon graced the stage's platform to promote their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Jaaved Jaaferi was also seen as the special guest on the show.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Last weekend, actress Karuna Pandey's journey ended on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. At present, the contestants who are a part of the dance reality show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra. The show premiered on November 11, 2023, and has hooked the audiences since then.

Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora are seated as the judges whereas Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

