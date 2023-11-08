Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Shoaib Ibrahim expresses his wish to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakar; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back on screens with its 11th season. The famous dance reality show will see actor Shoaib Ibrahim as a participant. In the opening episode, audiences will witness the TV star’s wife and actress Dipika Kakar making an entry on stage to support her husband. The actor will display a mesmerizing dance act.

Shoaib Ibrahim says he wants to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy for Dipika Kakar

The latest promo released by SonyTV on their official Instagram handle begins with contestant Shoaib Ibrahim welcoming his wife Dipika Kakar on stage with a warm hug.

As the video progresses, Shoaib is heard telling the judges-Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora that Dipika too participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but missed out on winning the title. He said he is now only determined to lift the trophy for her.

Post this, a glimpse of the Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor’s performance on the popular track Suraj Hua Madham appears. Dipika is seen cheering for her hubby with full enthusiasm. Shoaib Ibrahim’s act leaves the judges impressed. They give a standing ovation too. Commenting on the same, Farah says, “Bilkul hero ki tarah perform kiya hai tumne aaj (You performed like a hero today).”

The caption of the promo video read, “Dipika ke Jhalak jeetne ke sapne ko pura karne aa raha hai Shoaib (Shoaib is coming to fulfill Dipika’s dream of winning Jhalak)”

Take a look at the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance-based reality show based on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars. In the show, popular faces from various fraternities are paired up with choreographers. It aired for the first time in 2006.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi and dance diva Malaika Arora on the judging panel. The contestants who will show their dance moves this time are Aamir Ali, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia and Vivek Dahiya among others.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will premiere on November 11, 2023, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

