Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Shoaib Ibrahim recalls coming to Mumbai after giving fake auditions in Bhopal

The star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. Consisting of an ensemble of popular contestants, Jhalak has been grabbing the attention of the viewers. The makers of the show are sharing back-to-back promos of the upcoming episode of the show. In a recent promo, we see actor Shoaib Ibrahim recalling his time when he arrived in Mumbai.

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls a time when he arrived in Mumbai:

Just a few minutes ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 on their Instagram handle. In this promo, we see the contestants setting the stage on fire with their stupendous and fabulous performances. Amid all the performances, we see actor Shoaib Ibrahim recalled the time when he arrived in Mumbai for auditions.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 new promo here-

He shared, "In Bhopal, I used to search for auditions. While giving fake auditions, I found a genuine audition. They called me and said 'Yes, I will inform you in 8-10 days.' We didn't have money to afford flight tickets. I and my papa kept standing all the time on the train while travelling to Mumbai. For the first time, I landed at Dadar station, saw the yellow and black taxi, saw big buildings. I always thought that this is the 'City of Dreams.' But will my dream be fulfilled?"

In the same promo, we see Judge Arshad Warsi shaking a leg on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on the stage of the show. On the other hand, judges Malaika Arora and Farah Khan also set the stage on fire as they groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya. It is also seen that the contestants also dance with the judges.

The caption of this promo read, "#ShoaibIbrahim ne diya retro ko ek naya andaaz Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, the dance reality show is hosted by actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.

