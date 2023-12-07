Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Vivek Dahiya delivers an electrifying performance; Meenakshi Seshadri says THIS
In the coming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Meenakshi Seshadri will grace the dance reality show. Vivek Dahiya's performance will leave her impressed as the actor performs an energetic act.
After spreading her glamor magically in Bollywood films, Meenakshi Sheshadri is all set to make a special appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, gracing the show. In the upcoming episodes, the actress will join the other judges, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi. So, as contestants will perform their best to impress her, Vivek Dahiya gives an electrifying performance.
Meenakshi Seshadri is in awe of Vivek Dahiya's performance
In the forthcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, contestants will be coming up with their best to impress actress Meenakshi Seshadri. As the contestants try to win her hearts, Vivek Dahiya shows up with his energetic moves and delivers an electrifying performance. The actor dances to Dhindhora Baje Re track from Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
As per the new promo, Vivek Dahiya will be seen doing a few unbelievable moves and performing splits on the stage. To make his act more relatable to that of the actual song, he wears a red fusion dhoti with traditional embroidery designs. To compliment his outfit and look, Vivek wears a gold neckpiece, thereby adding a bit of glitz to his ensemble.
The new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is uploaded with the caption, “Vivek ke iss dhuadaar act ke liye dhindora bajte rehna chahiye! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
Have a look at the new promo:
Praising his performance, Malaika Arora says, “Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi whistles overwhelmingly. Further, as Vivek continues to set the stage on fire, Meenakshi is unable to resist but grooves on the song while sitting in the judge's seat.
Later, after the performance ends, Meenakshi Seshadri says, "It was a world class act." Further, appreciating the actor and his efforts, Arshad Warsi comments joyously.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
The star-studded dance reality show continues to catch the attention of its viewers owing to its celebrity contestants and entertaining judges. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 currently has Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan as the hosts. Last week, celebrated producer Boney Kapoor graced the show.
