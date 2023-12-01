Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Vivek Dahiya impresses Boney Kapoor by dancing to Janhvi Kapoor’s THIS song

In the upcoming weekend episodes, celebrated producer Boney Kapoor will be gracing the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show will celebrate the producer's work, his memories with his wife, the late actress Sridevi, and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor's work.

The celebrity contestants of the show will give their best to impress Kapoor with their flawless moves. Among them, Vivek Dahiya will dance to a song from Dhadak.

Vivek Dahiya dances on ‘Pehli Baar Hai’ from Dhadak

A recent promo released on Sony TV's social media handle gives netizens a glimpse of Vivek Dahiya's performance in the upcoming episode. He danced to the song Pehli Baar Hai, from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak. It was Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie.

While performing, the dancers show a picture of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi from their young days in the background. Judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi cheer for the contestant as he performs on the track. After the performance, Boney Kapoor says, "Strong and vivid memories. Uske alawa aap ne jo kiya, wo apne aap mein kamal tha.”

Watch the promo from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 here:

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Vivek ne Boney Kapoor ko impress karke badhayi Jhalak ke manch ki ronak! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.” The contestant's wife, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, wrote in the comment section, "I can watch these effortless moves endlessly!"

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 premiered on 11th November, 2023. This season has a lineup of celebrity contestants from different walks of life. Shiv Thakare, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia, Anjali Anand, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Sangeeta Phogat, Sreerama Chandra, Rajiv Thakur, Tanishaa Mukerji and Adrija Sinha are some of the contestants this season.

Aamir Ali has been eliminated already. The celebrity judges of the dance reality show include Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

