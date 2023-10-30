Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shilpa Shetty's sweet gesture towards special fan will melt your heart; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's shooting has kickstarted with a bang. All the contestants and judges were spotted on the sets of the show, decked up in extravaganza sparkling attires and costumes. Among all the celebrities, India's Got Talent 10 judge Shilpa Shetty was also spotted on the show's set. The actress grabbed all the attention not only with her gorgeous attire but also with her sweet gesture.

Shilpa Shetty poses with a special fan on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

On the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets, Shilpa Shetty managed to steal hearts as she made an appearance in a stunning vibrant red gharara set with a captivating cape. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the sparkling embellished outfit. However, apart from her stunning apparel, Shilpa's sweet gesture melted hearts. In this video, Shilpa is seen generously posing with a special fan as the paparazzi click them together. She even folded her hands and said, "Thank you" to him as she left.

Watch Shilpa Shetty's video here-

Currently, Shilpa Shetty is seen hosting India's Got Talent Season 10 with veteran actress Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah. The reality show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, contestants like Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim were spotted on the sets today as they began shooting for the show. Along with them, Rithvik Dhanjani was also clicked in a stylish contemporary look. Also, Malaika Arora looked fabulous dressed in a heavily embellished white lehenga. Joining her were Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan who also stunned in fabulous attires.

Everything you need to know about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

The 12 contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 include Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Rajiv Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Vivek Dahiya and Sreerama Chandra. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen anchoring the reality show.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Malaika Arora, and actor Arshad Warsi will be seen seated as the esteemed judges.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to kick off on November 11, 2023, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

