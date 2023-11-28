Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim gets heartwarming surprise from wife Dipika Kakar, sister Saba on sets

Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently winning hearts with his superb dancing skills and mesmerizing performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently got a company of his influencer-sister Saba Ibrahim and actress-wife Dipika Kakar on the sets of the dance show. The actor re-shared a picture dropped by his sister on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim re-shared a frame featuring him with his sister Saba Ibrahim and ladylove Dipika Kakar along with heart emoticons. It was originally shared by Saba who used hashtags ‘JhalakDikhhlaJaadiaries’ and ‘shootday’ while posting the click.

In the image, Saba is seen taking a mirror selfie in the vanity room with her brother and sister-in-law. She is standing in the middle while Shoaib and Dipika are on either side. While Saba Ibrahim is wearing a simple black-colored embroidered salwar-kameez for the day, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are seen in shades of brown and pink respectively.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram story:

Talking about Shoaib’s journey on the dance reality show, the actor is hitting the right chords. He is doing a wonderful job and is impressing the judges with his amazing performances. However, the actor also suffered a knee injury during his dance practice. He is currently taking physiotherapy sessions.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance-based reality show that sees popular faces from various fields competing against each other. They are paired up with choreographers. It aired for the first time in 2006.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 started off with a bang on November 11, 2023. It is presented by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The judging panel of this season consists of choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi, and dancing diva Malaika Arora. There are 12 contestants competing for the trophy. Some of the popular names who are contending in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia and Vivek Dahiya. Aamir Ali has become the first eliminated participant of the current season.

