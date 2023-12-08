Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim sets stage on fire with his performance; see judges' reactions

The recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 gives a sneak peek into Shoaib Ibrahim’s forthcoming dance number on the iconic song Churake Dil Mera originally featuring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shoaib is doing well on the show as he is getting good points from the judges on almost all of his performances.

Shoaib Ibrahim leaves judges in awe of his energetic performance

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV uploaded a video showcasing Shoaib Ibrahim’s upcoming performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The clip begins with the actor shaking a leg on Churake Dil Mera with his choreographer Anuradha Iyengar. He leaves a positive impression on judges who give incredible reactions to his performance. While Farah Khan is seen smiling throughout Shoaib’s performance, Malaika Arora ends up calling it ‘Aag (Fire)’. Special guest Meenakshi Seshadri dubs the performance as ‘Dynamite’.

The caption of the post featuring Shoaib’s performance reads, “Pagal hue, dewaane hue… Shoaib ki performance dekh ke sab log bade impress hue!”

Take a look at latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Dipika Kakar praises Shoaib Ibrahim for performing well despite injuries

Dipika Kakar who always cheers for her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, took to her Instagram stories to re-share SonyTV’s post. She lauded Shaoib and revealed that he performed well despite having several injuries on his body. Atop the video, Dipika penned, “With a broken nail, bruised legs and sore body, you performed like fire.. work pays off and it will."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance-based reality shows on Indian Television. It features popular faces from various fields paired up with choreographers and competing against each other. It aired for the first time in 2006.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 premiered on November 11, 2023. It is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The judging panel of this season consists of choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi, and dancing diva Malaika Arora. The show started with 12 contestants. Some of the popular names who are contending in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Vivek Dahiya. Aamir Ali and Urvashi Dholakia have been eliminated from the show.

