Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim to Urvashi Dholakia; see full list of show's confirmed contestants

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the star-studded dance reality show is all set to grace our TV screens with an interesting ensemble of contestants. After the huge success of the past 10 seasons, this new edition is grabbing immense attention even before its launch. Every season we see prominent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. This time too, there is a buzz around the top-notch celebrities participating in the dance reality show. Read on to find out the list of confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 confirmed contestants:

To increase the excitement about the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, the makers have released back-to-back promos, giving a glimpse of the judges and the celebrity contestants. Farah Khan and Malaika Arora have been confirmed as judges and will be joined by actor-dancer Arshad Warsi on the panel. The dance reality show will be hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.

List of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11's confirmed contestants:

Shoaib Ibrahim:

A new dad of the telly industry, Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to showcase his dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. The actor was last seen in Ajooni where he was seen opposite Ayushi Khurana.

Urvashi Dholakia:

Urvashi Dholakia, who was last seen in Naagin 6, is all set to spread magic on the screen, once again by participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. The actress has done several reality shows before such as Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 9.

Shiv Thakare:

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, popular star Shiv Thakare is all set to take up another reality show that is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. However, having started his career as a choreographer, it will be interesting to see him shake his leg again.

Rajiv Thakur:

Comedian Rajiv Thakur, who was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is also among the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Rajiv, who has been doing comedy shows for 15 years, will be seen in a new avatar on this dance reality show.

Anjali Anand:

Popular actress Anjali Anand, who was recently seen in the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is all set to win hearts by showcasing her dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Tanishaa Mukerji:

Bollywood actress and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji was seen in Bigg Boss 7 where she emerged as the runner-up. She is now all set to return to television by featuring in the dance reality show.

Sangeeta Phogat:

Sports star Sangeeta Phogat will make her reality show debut with the dance show. Sangeeta is the younger sister of popular wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Aamir Ali:

Aamir Ali has been a part of the industry for a long time and has starred in various hit fictional and non-fictional shows. He was last seen in The Trial and is now all set to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Karuna Pandey:

Karuna Pandey is a well-known actress who is currently impressing viewers by playing the lead role of Pushpa in the show Pushpa Impossible.

Adrija Sinha:

Super Dancer contestant Adrija Sinha, who made her acting debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandaa will also be part of the show. She was recently seen in the web show School of Lies.

About contestants' choreographers:

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11's confirmed contestants' choreographers, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shoaib Ibrahim's partner will be Anuradha Iyengar while Shiv Thakare will groove with Romsha Singh. Urvashi Dholakia will be seen matching the moves with popular choreographer Vaibhav Guge, whereas Tanishaa Mukerjee's choreographer is Tarun Raj Nihlani.

