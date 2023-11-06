Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tanishaa Mukherji on Kajol-Ajay Devgn's stardom; says 'Mai woh mukam tak nahi pohchi'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is all set to hit the TV screens on 11th November 2023. The show has a completely fresh panel of judges that includes Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will collectively host the show.

The first episode of the show has already been shot and a recent promo is out wherein actress and contestant on the show Tanishaa Mukherji talks about belonging to a family full of stars.

Tanisha Mukherji's honest confession on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Tanisha Mukherji is seen giving a phenomenal performance on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She also received a lot of praise from the judges of the show. Later, Tanisha spoke at length about the pressures of belonging to a family full of successful actors.

She said, "Meri family mey Ajay Devgn, Kajol, sab stars hai. Mai woh mukam tak nahi pohchi. I am not a star."

(I belong to a family of successful stars like Ajay Devgn and Kajol. I couldn't reach that stature.)

Have a look at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa format

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a one-of-a-kind celebrity dance-based show wherein celebrities from different walks of life are paired with a choreographer. These celebrities learn new forms of dance and perform in front of the esteemed panel of judges. They scored accordingly.

The show was initially featured on Sony TV. However, the rights were further taken by Colors. After 12 years, the show returned to its original channel.

Contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has many popular faces from the entertainment industry like Tanisha Mukheji, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Amir Ali, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, Anjali Anand, Vivek Dahiya among others.

The previous season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was won by Gunjan Sinha who defeated popular and strong celebrity contenders like Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Faisal Shaikh.

The show was judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

