Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: THIS TV actor and new dad is set to be on dance reality show; can you guess?

After having a huge popularity among fans, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with another season. Every year on the show, many popular celebs from the entertainment industry groove to the melodious tunes. This year many popular television names have been surfacing. Some of the names have been Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni, Urvashi Dholakia, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and many others. Today the makers have released a promo, hinting entertainment lovers to guess this handsome hunk. This television personality has been very popular among viewers. Can you take a chance to guess?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 first celeb contestant REVEALED

A few minutes back, the makers of the show released the first promo. This promo shows the first contestant who will be appearing on the dance show. The caption says, "Kaun hai yeh mystery contestant jo nachaiga pure desh ko? Jaldi se comments section mein contestant ka naam guess karo… and stay tuned for more! (Who is this mystery contestant who will make the whole country dance? Quickly guess the name of the contestant in the comments section… and stay tuned for more!)"

If we go by the fan comments, many of them speculated it is Shoaib Ibrahim in the comments section. The actor is reported to be seen on the show but nothing has been officiated by the makers. Apart from Shoaib, many actors like Eisha Singh, Anjali Anand, Surbhi Jyoti, Ayesha Singh, Twinkle Arora, and others have been in the talks lately but nothing has been confirmed. Urvashi Dholakia has been approached for the show but is yet to confirm her appearance.

So, viewers get ready for a battle among celebrities, who will be competing for the season 11 trophy and one person will take it home. Brace yourselves as it will be an entertaining night.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to be coming back to its original space after 12 years and will be available to watch on Sony Entertainment Television. In season 10, the winner was the firecracker kid Gunjan Sinha.

