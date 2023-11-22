Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Urvashi Dholakia cries as Farah Khan calls her act 'disappointing'; Malaika Arora objects

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the star-studded dance reality show, is currently the talk of the town because of the popular ensemble of contestants. The makers of the reality show release back-to-back promos to keep the audiences hooked to the show. In the latest promo, we see contestant and actress Urvashi Dholakia getting emotional after she received bad reviews from judge Farah Khan.

Urvashi Dholakia gets emotional:

Sony TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on its official social media handle. As the promo starts we see contestant-actress Urvashi Dholakia and her choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge setting the stage on fire with their performance. It is then seen that Judge Farah Khan gives her review to Urvashi's performance. Farah says, "Muje thoda aaj ka act disappointing laga (I felt today's act was a little disappointing)."

Urvashi gets emotional after listening to this. Contrary to Farah's statement, Judge Malaika Arora says, "Iss baar Urvashi ne dance kiya hai (This time Urvashi has danced)." Farah then says, "Pata nahi, Malaika aur Maine do alag acts dekhe hai shayad (I think Malaika and I have seen two different performances)." Malaika looks at Farah with disappointment.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's new promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Urvashi ki performance le aayi judges ke beech differences! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Divya Agarwal also commented on this promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She praised Urvashi's performance and wrote, "Wow !!!!!"

Take a look at her comment here-

Earlier, while talking to Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia had spoken about her first performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She said, "My first performance was really nerve-racking. I suppose it's a really common thing to feel excited and nervous at the same time and I was feeling the same. I was not expecting much at that point in time because I was trying to suss out what the stage was all about considering that I do have a little bit of a stage issue (phobia)."

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, the dance reality show is hosted by actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Shoaib Ibrahim recalls coming to Mumbai after giving fake auditions in Bhopal