Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: When and where to watch Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan's show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, known as one of the most popular and star-studded dance reality shows, is all set to be back on screens and fans can't keep calm. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to control their excitement. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners.

The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 have also kept the audience on the edge of their seats by releasing back-to-back intriguing promos on their official social media handles. From revealing the identity of the contestants to disclosing the judges, the makers have begun treating audiences ahead of the premiere of the dance reality show. Before the show begins, here's everything you need to know about it.

List of confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11:

Shoaib Ibrahim

Urvashi Dholakia

Shiv Thakare

Aamir Ali

Rajiv Thakur

Anjali Anand

Tanishaa Mukerji

Sangeeta Phogat

Karuna Pandey

Adrija Sinha

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo here-

When and where to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to kick off on November 11, 2023, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. The viewers can catch the show's episodes on Sony LIV, the channel's official OTT platform.

Who are the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Malaika Arora, and actor Arshad Warsi will be seen seated as the esteemed judges for the eleventh season of the popular Indian dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Who is hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Popular actress Gauahar Khan will be seen hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. For the uninformed, Gauahar Khan was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani will also be seen accompanying Gauahar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and will be co-hosting the show. Rithvik was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

