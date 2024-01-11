Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wild card contestant Awez Darbar to quit show due to knee injury; reports

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 created a buzz among the audience as the star-studded dance reality show introduced six new wild card entries. From Manisha Rani to Dhanashree Verma, several well-known names were unveiled on the stage. Among them, the audience had the sensational dancer Awez Darbar. But, according to the reports, the young man will bid adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Awez Darbar meets an accident during rehearsal

As per the media reports, well-known social media sensation and dance freak Awez Darbar will quit Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Recently, he had an accident and suffered an injury while rehearsing a dance act. Opening up on the incident, a source told IANS that while he was rehearsing for his second act for the show, Awez got his knee injured, which eventually resulted in an MCL Tear in Grade 3 on his right leg.

Further, the insider highlighted that Awez will need at least two months to recover completely and start dancing again. So, this is the reason that the YouTuber and the social media sensation will bid adieu to the show and quit Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Awez Darbar captured hearts with his first act

Following his entry as one of the wild card contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Awez Darbar won hearts with his first act on the stage. By landing their exceptionally perfect dance act last week, he managed to impress judges, viz. Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

The social media content creator made an entry to the star-studded dance reality show as a wild card contestant. Awez Darbar set the stage on fire upon his entry after he delivered a power-packed and stunning performance on the Simmba track titled 'Aala Re Aala.' Since he is already a master of hip-hop and loves doing Bollywood-style dance, his performance left everyone, including the judges, awestruck.

Have a look at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo:

About Awez Darbar

As per the details highlighted by the Times Of India, Awez Darbar was only 16 when he left his home to earn himself a name in the industry and become a well-known dancer. Surprisingly, since then, he has never been dependent on someone and continues to work independently. His journey into dancing commenced after Awez joined a troupe. For about 6 to 7 years, he used to tutor people on dance moves.

Meanwhile, Darbar also managed to make himself a big name on social media. Be it YouTube, Instagram, or even TikTok, the young dance freak began emerging as a popular dancing star. However, speaking of his breakthrough, one of his TikTok videos went viral in 2018, and it was since then that Awez Darbar's popularity boomed. Currently, he has a huge fan following on different social media platforms.

On his personal front, Awez Darbar has two siblings, Zaid Darbar and Anam Darbar. For the uninitiated, the current female host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Gauahar Khan, is hitched to Zaid. The couple recently embraced parenthood bliss after welcoming their little son last year.

More about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

With Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan as the judges, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 introduced its viewers to six wild card contestants. Besides Awez Drabar, the other wild card entrants are Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Glenn Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma, and Nikita Gandhi.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi shares candid PICS with Gajraj Rao extending heartfelt bitrthday wishes; pens sweet note