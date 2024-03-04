Manisha Rani became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The dancer who entered as a wildcard contestant won over the judges and the audience with her dedication and mindblowing performance. She is on cloud nine after her win and took to social media to pen a lovely note to cheer up her fellow finalists.

Manisha Rani’s note to other finalists on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Uploading a picture where all the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are seen lifting the trophy, Manisha Rani wrote that she might be lifting the trophy, but all the finalists equally deserve it. The caption reads, “Winner bhale hi hum bane hain, but is trophy par hum 5 finalist ka haq hai kyunki yaha tak aane ke liye hum sab ne bahut mehnat ki hai bahut. Bas fark itna ha audience kisko thoda zyada support kiya. Otherwise dancing main sabke score achhe the, sabne apne talent se judges ka aur janta ka dil jeeta.”

Check out Manisha Rani’s post here:

Further, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner also penned a few words for each finalist. She tagged Adrija and wrote, “Babu tum itni achhi dancer ho ki ab next time jab v tum kisi dance reality show main jaungi toh contestant nahi judge banogi. Super talented.” Tagging Shoaib, she wrote, “Aap toh hero hain. You are the best dancer, best actor, sab ke dilo par raj karte hain.”

Manisha Rani continued and wrote, “You are multitalented yaar. Itne achhe singer, dancer, actor, itna talented koi kyase ho sakta hain and also is JDJ main mere favourite dancer aap the,” for Sreerama Chandra. For Dhanashree, she wrote, “Aap toh yaar amazing dancer ho. Matlab dil khush ho jaate hain aapke dance dekh kar.” Concluding the note, she wrote, “Love uh all.”

Besides Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha were the finalists. With Manisha Rani lifting the winner’s trophy, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha were the runner-ups.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, and other's reaction to Manisha Rani's post

Reacting to Manisha's post, Shoaib Ibrahim reshared it and wrote, "And so are you sahi mayne mein sabke dilon par raaj karne wali manisha rani. dil se bahut bahut mubarak ek bar phir. enjoy the victory."

Adrija Sinha replied, "Says the queen herself. ruling millions of hearts with her charm and talent. Humara saubhagya tha joh humein apke saath show karne ka mauka mila. Congratulations!"

Sreerama Chandra wrote, "Bohot sweet ho aap, thank you!"

Talking about this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, it was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The celebrity judges were Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi.

In an interview with us, talking about her plans after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Manisha said, “I want to go to Bollywood as well. If I get opportunities to work in movies, I want to do that. However, I believe that I will have to upskill myself to work in films. For example, I never learned dancing, but through Jhalak, I learned dancing, and I won the show. So, I want to work on my acting, and in the future, I will hopefully work in films.”

