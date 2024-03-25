Faisal Shaikh's fun chat show, Long Drive with Faisu, has always received love from his fans. In the show, Faisu calls celebrity guests and takes them on a ride in his car while he interviews them and gets juicy updates about their lives and interesting anecdotes from their journey in the industry. The actor recently had social media influencer Awez Darbar on his show, who spoke at length about his craft, participating in Bigg Boss, his favorite social media personality, and more. Read below.

Will Awez Darbar take up Bigg Boss?

In one of the fun sessions during the podcast with Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar was asked if he would like to participate in Bigg Boss. Awez replied, stating that he is scared of a show like Bigg Boss, where people indulge in fights. He mentioned that he can't picture himself fighting in the show. The social media influencer revealed that he had been offered the show earlier. He also mentioned that he likes the show as well. He quipped that in the future, if he felt like fighting, he might change his mind and take up the show.

Have a look at Awez Darbar's fun reel on Instagram:

Awez Darbar calls Orry a trendsetter

In the same podcast, Awez Darbar spoke about his liking for the kind of content that Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, makes. He mentioned that his content and style are quite quirky and he likes that about him. He called him a trendsetter. Faisal added that he saw a transition reel created by Orry and liked it, as people are not making such content anymore.

Advertisement

Awez Darbar rates the social media influencer

When asked to rate fellow social media influencer Jannat Zubair, Awez gave her 8.5 points out of 10 and mentioned that she should try doing more stuff and explore more kinds of content. Darbar rated Rohit Jhinjur as 9 and stated that he tries a lot of things and thus deserves the marks.

When asked about Riyaz Aly, Awez said that he is good and has started dancing, which he likes. He gave him 8 points and mentioned that he could also explore more stuff. Talking about Nagma Mirajkar, Darbar gave her a 9.5 and mentioned that she is very talented and a futuristic creator. He revealed that he had learned a lot from her.

Awez gave Faisal Shaikh 9 marks as a social media influencer and said that he is quite a hardworking creator. Furthermore, Awez mentioned that he rated the people less as he wanted them to work harder and become better versions of themselves. He revealed that he always believes in the scope of improvements.

Awez Darbar on dealing with hatred

Talking about dealing with hatred and online trolls, Awez stated that the only way to deal with is either ignore it completely or understand that people commenting aren't well-informed. He revealed that he often tries to reply to trolls and give them his perspective or just ask them about their well-being. Faisu stated that he had once seen Awez's polite reply to a user who tried to troll him.

Awez Darbar lauds Faisal Shaikh's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In the conversation, Awez Darbar praised Faisal Shaikh's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and stated that it isn't easy for a newcomer or a non-dancer to reach until the finale of the show and compete with talented and trained dancers. Faisal said that he was very happy and content with his journey in the dancing reality show.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party: Faisal Shaikh makes appearance with rumored girlfriend Jannat Zubair, her brother