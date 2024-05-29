Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, who has entertained the audience with his spectacular versatile performances across television programs. The actor was last seen serving his hosting duties in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, opposite Gauahar Khan. He once hit the headlines for dating Surbhi Jyoti, but later dismissed the rumors about their relationship.

Recently, Rithvik dropped a funny video on his Instagram handle, wishing his close friend Surbhi Jyoti on her birthday. The video speaks volumes about their real-life equation with each other.

Rithvik’s funny video post for Surbhi Jyoti

A short while ago, Rithvik Dhanjani shared a video showcasing his take on a recent trend. The video begins with a scenario in which a girl playfully slaps a guy on various parts of his body, prompting the guy to swiftly dodge the hits to avoid getting hurt.

The host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 drew inspiration from the popular trend and playfully imitated it by playfully slapping Surbhi Jyoti on her cheeks. Unaware of the video, Surbhi sought revenge by playfully beating Rithvik. It can be said that the prank took an unexpected turn at this point!

Accompanying the video, Rithvik wished Surbhi in the most funny way, as his caption reads, “This birthday girl is really aggressive! Happy birthday meri jhalloooo @surbhijyoti”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans couldn’t stop themselves from showering their love on the duo’s real-life equation. One of the users wrote, “You guys never fail to make us laugh.” Another user wrote, “Perfect Tom and Jerry.” In the next comment another one wrote, “Oh my god this is true this is a big fact she is more beautiful day by day.”

However, in the next comment, a user gave advice to Dhanjani as they said, “You should not bother the person whose birthday it is, otherwise you will be punished.”

About Rithvik and Surbhi rumor

Upon the circulation of the duo's holiday photos from Istanbul on social media, rumors regarding their romantic involvement began to gain momentum. Nevertheless, the actor from Pavitra Rishta refuted the speculations about dating the actress from Qubool Hai, clarifying that he has remained single following his separation from Asha Negi.

