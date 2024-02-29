And the day is here!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 crew is all set to shoot for the finale episode. The winner will be announced during the shoot, however, the same will be telecast on the weekend. The top 5 finalists are all set to take over the stage one last time before they bid adieu to the show. Ahead of the big day, a video of Shoaib Ibrahim was posted by the channel wherein he expressed his thoughts about participating in the show.

Shoaib Ibrahim talks about what Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 means to him

In the video posted by the channel, Shoaib is seen expressing his thoughts and love for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He says that it was quite a memorable journey for him and it was a dream for him to be a part of the show.

He recalls the best compliment that he got was from the judge Arshad Warsi. He recounted Arshad Warsi stating that he could spot Ibrahim dancing even among 100 dancers because he (Shoaib) has that charm in him. This compliment stayed with him throughout his journey in the show. He mentions that he is happy that he got to live his dream, even if it was for a few months.

Have a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's video here-

Advertisement

Guests on the finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale episode will be a star-studded affair. The episode will feature Sony TV's upcoming comedy show Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge team - Huma Qureshi, Harsh Gujral & Inder Sahani. The cast of Murder Mubarak Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, and Sanjay Kapoor will be also be gracing the show.

Top 5 contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The top 5 finalists of the show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreeram Chandra. The contestants have already begun shooting for the episode as they were spotted by the paparazzi outside the sets. It will be interesting to see who lifts the winner's trophy this season.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Finalist Shoaib Ibrahim drops fun picture before finale rehearsals; Dipika Kakar reacts