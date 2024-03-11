Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Vivek Dahiya says ‘I’m sorry but I’m tempted to cheat’ on date with Divyanka Tripathi; know why

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiy, the beloved Instagram and television industry power couple recently went on a romantic date. To everyone's surprise, Vivek confessed he was tempted to cheat right while being seated in front of Divyanka. The couple, married for seven years, has beautifully grown together over time and is known for their compatibility and companionship. They continuously update their fans about their lives through social media.

Why is Vivek Dahiya tempted to cheat with Divyanka Tripathi next to him?

Vivek Dahiya recently shared a video on his Instagram story during a date with his wife, actress Divyanka Tripathi. In the video, he revealed his temptation to cheat, surprising their fans. While confessing to Tripathi, he says, “Baby, I'm sorry, but I'm tempted to cheat.” In response to Dahiya’s unexpected statement, Divyanka inquires, “Cheat? Kaha? (Where?)”

Vivek, known for his dedication to fitness and a strict exercise regime, later turned the camera towards the exotic food arranged on their table, answering Divyanka’s question about his 'cheating' partner. Giving a glimpse of the food, he invited the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress to join him in 'cheating' by indulging in junk food.

Divyanka smiles and says, “Jaise ko taisa. Hum bhi cheat karenge aaj (Tit for tat. I will also cheat today).” The couple then unapologetically enjoys their cheat meal, their first in many days, celebrating in a unique way. Vivek suggests, “Poori bhadas nikal lo poore hafte ki (Vent out all the frustration of the entire week),” to which Divyanka corrects him and says, “Mahine ki (For month).”

Later, Vivek mentions that this cheat treat is valid only for today until next Sunday, while Divyanka comments, “Bahut yum hai (It is very yummy),” while enjoying her meal.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi’s relationship

The couple got married in 2016 in Bhopal and have since continued to win fans over with their affection for each other, only growing stronger with each passing day. They have found solace in each other, sharing various activities together such as riding, gymming, eating, dating, and supporting each other. Vivek and Divyanka exemplify couple goals, setting high standards for relationships. Divyanka, as a devoted wife, balances her duties with her career. Following Vivek's eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Divyanka was seen offering constant support to her husband.

