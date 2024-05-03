Manisha Rani, widely recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently basking in the fame of her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 win. She has garnered immense affection and love from her fans due to her genuine nature and calm attitude.

Just a while ago, on Friday (May 3), Farah Khan uploaded a video where she was seen reuniting with Manisha Rani for a ‘Dabba Andolan (tiffin strike)’. The video has managed to leave fans on the internet in stitches.

Manisha Rani takes a stand for Farah Khan

In the video, Manisha Rani was seen supporting Farah Khan, as the latter was seen pissed off at the people who don’t return her tiffins. As people never take Farah seriously in this regard, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner emerged as her spokesperson.

Addressing the director's concern, in the video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant instructs everyone to return Khan's full or empty tiffins. Expressing the same she said, "Kaise insan ho yar? Please jo bhi ho inka dabba wapas kro (What kind of person you are? Please return it)." Followed by a unanimous cry, Farah and Manisha urge, "Humare dabbe wapas karo (Return our tiffins)."

Captioning this hilarious video Khan wrote, “Maybe ul will listen to her!! @manisharani002 my spokeswoman for the #dabbawapasi Andolan. Full episode on my youtube channel today at 1 pm.. ( link in bio).”

The clip turned out to be a part of Farah Khan’s forthcoming cooking vlog, which she started recently. Through her vlog, the filmmaker follows her passion for cooking.

Celebs and fans’ reaction

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with the reactions of the celebrities and fans. Ken Fernandes wrote, “I also have your Dabba Mam.” In the next comment, singer Vishal Dadlani complained, “Pehle aap khaana toh bhejo!! The whole film industry gets food from you, but not your one vegetarian friend! (First you send some food!! The whole film industry gets food from you, but not your one vegetarian friend!)”

Fans also praised the collaboration of the duo. One of the users wrote, “Wow Manisha Rani Farah Khan ke sath nice hamen achcha Laga. (Wow it is nice to watch Manisha Rani and Farah Khan).”

More about the Manisha Rani and Farah Khan

Manisha Rani is popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Previously, she participated in Dance India Dance. Recently, she emerged as a winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Farah Khan, on the other hand, is a big name in Bollywood. Apart from being a judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she has many superhit films to her credit, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and many others.

