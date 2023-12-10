Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6's Mukti Mohan serves aesthetic vibes in PICS from wedding with Animal actor Kunal Thakur

Popular dancer Mukti Mohan and actor Kunal Thakur exchanged vows and got married, embarking on a journey of togetherness. The couple took to social media and shared dreamy photos from their marriage ceremony. While Mukti is looking beautiful in an off-white and peach-colored lehenga, Kunal exudes regal vibes in a white and silver sherwani set.

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur radiate elegance as they tie the wedding knot

In the pictures, dancer and choreographer Mukti Mohan is decked in an off-white and peach-colored bridal lehenga. Adorned with intricate golden designs, the lehenga also has a maroon velvet pattern across the border. What went perfectly with her outfit was a sheer white dupatta with heavy embroidery.

Further, Mukti Mohan looked heavenly in an elegantly sculpted blouse. The V-shaped neckline added a touch of royalty to the overall look. Her ensemble received perfect elevation by her Kundan studded jewelry pieces. The heavy traditional necklace enhanced the allure of her wedding dress. Further, the red roses inserted into Mukti Mohan’s hair updo looked royal and pretty.

Speaking of Kunal Thakur, the Animal actor went for a white silvery sherwani for his big day. The matching turban decorated with pearls gave out typical wedding vibes. The light pink dupatta styled along with the sherwani coordinated well with Mukti’s overall look. The two look straight out of a fairytale as Kunal and Mukti twinned beautifully in their outfits.

Sharing the photos on social media, the newly married couple wrote, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife #KunalKoMiliMukti.”

Have a look at the photos:

Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Gautam Rode, and others congratulate the new couple

Reacting to the dreamy photos, many celebs poured love and best wishes in the comment section. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor Nakuul Mehta commented, “Bohot bohot badhaai.” While Rashami Desai congratulated the newly married duo, dancer Rahul Shetty expressed his happiness and wrote, “Yayyyyy congratulations.” Further, television couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also showered love on them.

Have a look at the comments:

