Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Janhvi Kapoor matches steps with Madhuri Dixit on popular Devdas song; WATCH

The stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to raise the temperature as popular Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is going to dance to the popular song from her film Devdas. And to accompany her on stage is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress will arrive as a guest on the show this weekend to promote her upcoming film Mili. This time, Season 10 of this dance reality show is judged by notable Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the industry's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and the gorgeous dancing queen Nora Fatehi. Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

As soon as Janhvi arrived on the sets of the show, she was welcomed with a huge round of applause. She was seen wearing a red bodycon dress and looked absolutely stunning in her attire. In the glimpses shared by the official Twitter handle of Colors TV, we can see Janhvi matching steps with Madhuri Dixit on the song, ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’. This song was very popular in the late 90s era and featured actress Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. This song was sung by legendary artists Kavita Krishnamurthy, Birju Maharaj, and Madhuri Dixit herself. Prior to performing on the song on the sets of JDJ 10, Madhuri recalled how Janhvi’s mother Sridevi danced to the same song in one of the earlier seasons of the dance reality show.