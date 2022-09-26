Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Full journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia has a momentous evening last weekend when he was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is a talented choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman just before his entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni on his social media handle. Tushar became the winner of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The choreographer has had quite an impressive journey in life and here is the timeline of his career.

The ace choreographer entered the showbiz industry as a choreographer in Bollywood after his first break in Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.