Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Full journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia
Tushar Kalia has a momentous evening last weekend when he was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is a talented choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman just before his entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni on his social media handle. Tushar became the winner of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The choreographer has had quite an impressive journey in life and here is the timeline of his career.
The ace choreographer entered the showbiz industry as a choreographer in Bollywood after his first break in Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
He went on to become a choreographer for the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 and season 7.
After these, he became the stage director of the popular reality show India's Got Talent season 6 and season 7.
Then he got the opportunity to become a judge of the dance reality show with Bollywood dive Madhuri Dixit in the show Dance Deewane seasons 1, 2 and 3.
He participated in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. He performed all the stunts diligently and efficiently, and finally lifted the winner’s trophy with the prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs.
