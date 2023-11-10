Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's Anjali Anand shares thoughts on transitioning between mediums in entertainment industry

Anjali Anand has become a household name after her roles in ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, and the 2023 super-hit film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The actress was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and is set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. After working on the web, television and film, Anjali opens up about transitioning between mediums as an actor.

Anjali Anand talks about transitioning from TV to Films and web

Anjali Anand says, “The lines between different forms of acting have often been blurry. Shah Rukh Khan, for instance, began his career in television before transitioning to movies. People can find contentment in either medium, but various factors may anchor them in television, such as the consistent monthly income."

"Making the leap to movies and taking that risk can be daunting, as uncertainty about future work looms. However, some individuals simply aspire to explore and excel in all forms of acting. I've never pigeonholed myself as a television, movie, or web actor; I'm just an actor."

Have a look at Anjali Anand's video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress added, "I choose my roles based on my passion for acting, and these lines have always been blurred. We need more representation and encourage more people to pursue acting in various mediums to inspire a broader audience.”

Anjali Anand on her journey in the industry

“My journey began in the world of web series, and from there, I ventured into television and eventually into movies. I've found that television, in particular, is an excellent training ground that prepares you for a wide range of scenarios and scenes. When you give your all to your work, it truly shapes you into a better actor, especially when you have the guidance of a talented director."

"I've been fortunate to work with exceptional directors like Neeraj Baliyan and Pradeep Yadav, who have played a crucial role in honing my skills and helping me improve day by day. Acting for 12 hours a day is like attending a school that provides invaluable experience and learning, and it has worked wonders for me.”

Changes in the industry that Anjali Anand desires

“The importance of changing shift timings primarily lies in consideration for the crew. Many of them live far from the set, and the nature of their work can be all-consuming, leaving them with very little personal time. While actors like me might occasionally work long hours over a few days, it's generally part of the job and can be enjoyable."

Advertisement

"However, for the crew, ensuring proper timing, breaks, and quality meals is essential. A harmonious work environment where everyone communicates respectfully is equally important. I firmly believe in treating everyone with respect and expect the same in return. Disrespectful interactions are something I can't tolerate, neither for myself nor for others."

"Thus, it's crucial to address these issues, such as shift timings, meal breaks, and promoting a culture of kindness and respect on set,” she ends.