Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged: I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé

Whenever we talk about a popular dancing diva, we often remember the dazzling Lauren Gottileb. The beautiful actress and dancer rose to fame with her stint in Remo D’Souza’s dance franchise Anybody Can Dance. During her stay in India, she participated and performed in many dance reality shows gaining all the popularity for her beauty and her fabulous dance movies. While Gottileb chose to leave this stardom for her own reasons, she has been quite active on social media. Recently, she had the biggest moment in her life as she got engaged to her boyfriend Tobias Jones and penned an emotional post on social media informing her fans about the same.

Lauren Gotileb pens an emotional post for her boyfriend Tobias Jones as they get engaged

Lauren Gottileb has finally got engaged to her boyfriend Tobias Jones. She took to social media to share some beautiful pictures from the engagement with a long note saying,“A million times yes and officially forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun. Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each other's lives. For that year and a half, we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness to my entire life.”

Tobias too shared some words for his beautiful fiancee as he said, “Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect woman was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.

More about Lauren Gotileb

Lauren Gottlieb is known for her work in the ABCD franchise films. She has also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In the show, she emerged as the runner-up.

