Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s precious reaction on Shoaib Ibrahim’s first ever perfect score

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11, Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance got him a score of perfect thirty from the judges. It was his first ever perfect score of the season and Shoaib uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel where his whole family was seen watching the episode at their home and feeling emotional on his hard work.



The theme for the recent episode was ‘teen ka tadka’ where celebrity choreographers joined the existing celebrity participants and their choreographers. Shoaib Ibrahim and his chore partner Anuradha Iyenger were joined by the talented dancer and ex Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant Nishant Bhat. What stood out in their performance was the theme they chose and the way they designed the entire choreography. Shoaib tried contemporary choreography and he was quite impressive with his steps and expressions. As a result of his astonishing performance, he also got to dance with Malaika Arora on a romantic song.

Dipika Kakar’s reaction on Shoaib’s perfect score

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim came up with a new vlog on his YouTube channel where he showed his family’s reaction to his performance. Dipika seemed very happy to see her husband growing as a performer in the show. She expressed in the vlog how much she loved the concept, dance and all his postures while dancing. She also mentioned Shoaib's dance with Malaika Arora on a romantic song and the fact that she really enjoyed watching them dance together. Dipika also said that while Malaika and Shoaib were dancing, it was even more funny to watch the faces of all the boys sitting aside. Dipika has always been very supportive of her husband and she has said that a journey is always a package of ups and downs. Not everyday can be a good day and it's absolutely fine to fall and rise up stronger.

About Shoaib Ibrahim:

With Imagine TV's show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in 2009, Shoaib Ibrahim made his on-screen debut. Ibrahim gained enormous popularity and praise for his performance as Prem Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka in 2011; nevertheless, Dheeraj Dhoopar eventually succeeded Prem Bharadwaj in 2013. The actor made his Bollywood debut as Kamraj Mishra in Battalion 609 in January 2019. Regarding his personal life, Shoaib wed Dipika Kakar, his co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, on February 22, 2018. The couple just welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

