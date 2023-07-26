Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 7 host Maniesh Paul breaks down as he opens up about challenging year with no work

Maniesh Paul, who is known and loved for hosting various Television reality shows and his performances in commercial movies, recently opened up about having a challenging year with no work. The Rafuchakkar actor opened up about how he decided to take a year off work to clear his mind a year after his marriage. Maniesh stated that in 2008 he had no work, and he asked his wife Sanyukta to take care of everything.

Maniesh Paul opens up about being out of work in 2008

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Maneish recalled the time he got married to the love of his life, wife Sanyukta in 2007. He mentioned earning money from working here and there on daily wages. Maniesh stated that he never wanted to work that way and “maja nahi aara tha” so he left everything. The actor mentioned how he wanted to do a job that he would be happy and satisfied with.

While opening up about his difficult times, Maniesh said, “I left everything and sat home. I had no money, no earnings. I didn’t even have money to pay rent. My wife was taking care of everything. I told her to take care of it and that one year was difficult.”

He added, “I even broke down during that time once or twice thinking about how long the wait would be. But then I picked myself up. Sanyukta really helped me at that time. She told me to relax and be patient.”

Manish Paul about his life turning role in show Ghar Ghar Mein

Maniesh enumerated that his career took a happy turn in 2009, when he was offered the show, Ghar Ghar Mein. He said he enjoyed the show and found himself back.

Currently, the actor is in what seems like the best phase of his life. He has garnered immense fame and success with his hard work and determination.

Work-wise, Maniesh Paul is receiving praise for his role as a con artist in the web series Rafuchakkar which aired on JioCinema in July 2023.

In his long career, Paul is known for his cameo performance in film Tees Maar Khan starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. He made his film debut as the computer whiz Mickey in Mickey Virus. Known for his fabulous skills as a host, Maniesh Paul has also received Golden Petal Awards for best host over 3 times.

ALSO READ: Maniesh Paul triumphs in Rafuchakkar; Secures place among IMDB’s top 5 most watched shows of the week