Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Promo: Contestants celebrate 'Kapoor Special' weekend and impress Neetu Kapoor

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently the most popular reality show airing on our Television screens. The show consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants, and are setting the stage on fire with their exceptional performances every weekend. In the upcoming weekend, popular actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen making an appearance on the show. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. So to honor, Neetu Kapoor the upcoming weekend will be dedicated to the Kapoor Family.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa season 10 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, the host, Maniesh Paul announces that this weekend will be dedicated to the Kapoor Family and will be celebrating 'Kapoor Special' weekend. While contestants were performing, Neetu Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were seen applauding their performances and enjoying them. The caption of this promo read, "Yeh weekend ka shaam hone waale hai Kapoor khandaan ke naam. Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar opted out of the show due to health reasons.

Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dutee Chand, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. There are two wild card entries in this list and those are Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September.

