Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 Promo: Karuna Kanchan dances to Sridevi's THIS song; check out Boney Kapoor's reaction

In the forthcoming weekend episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, critically acclaimed producer Boney Kapoor will be gracing the show, joining judges Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora. As the star-studded dance reality show will joyously celebrate his work, contestants will perform their best to impress him.

The latest promo shows Karuna Kanchan dancing to one of Sridevi's songs.

Boney Kapoor calls Karuna Kanchan's performance 'Paisa vasool'

Legendary producer Boney Kapoor will be the guest judge on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 this week as he completes 43 years in the industry. As per the latest promo shared by Sony TV on its official social media handle, Karuna Kanchan is seen performing the song Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le from Sridevi and Kamal Hassan starrer Sadma.

In the promo, we also see Karuna Kanchan dressed in a similar way that Sridevi did in the song. The former wears a hot pink top with a baby pink satin skirt. To mark her performance more impactful, the Bhaage re Mann actress has a pleated ponytail tied with a red ribbon.

Watch Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 new promo here:

During her performance, Judge Malika Arora could not resist expressing happiness and an overwhelming response. After the performance ended, filmmaker Boney Kapoor praised Karuna Kanchan for her dance moves and heart-warming act. He says, "The expressions were fabulous. Meri nazar nahi hati aap se. Mujhe aisa lagta hai paisa vasool dance tha (The expressions were fabulous. I did not take my eyes off you. I feel like it was value for money dance)."

Lastly, Arshad Warsi gives a standing ovation to Karuna Kanchan and her choreographer. The promo is posted with the caption, "Karuna ki paisa vasool performance se Boney Kapoor huye impress!Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par".

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The dance reality show has captivated its audience from its lineup of celebrity contestants, including Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, Rajiv Thakur, and many others. Further, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

