Jhanak actress Kajal Pisal undergoes Cystic Hyperplasia surgery; reveals why she resumed shooting a day after her operation

Kajal Pisal is a prominent face in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. Currently, she essays the role of Tanuja Bose in Jhanak and has been impressing viewers with her acting prowess. Recently, Kajal faced a major health setback as she underwent surgery for cystic hyperplasia. However, to recover in a positive environment and in a positive way, Kajal decided to resume shooting a day after her surgery.

Kajal Pisal talks about her surgery:

In her latest interview, Kajal Pisal spoke about her surgery, gave her health update, and even delivered a message to her fans. When asked why she resumed shoot just a day after her surgery, the actress mentioned that staying at home was discouraging and she feels positive and happy on sets. Sharing her health update, Kajal said she was doing well and the energy on the set will help her recover faster.

The Jhanak actress continued, "The thought of resting at home was more discouraging. On the show's set, my team is very supportive." Kajal expressed how she doesn't want the show or the shoot to be hampered due to her absence. She shared that everyone keeps checking on her well-being.

Kajal Pisal mentioned that she had been experiencing symptoms for some time and decided to undergo surgery after consulting with the medical team. Then shedding light on the importance of the HPV vaccine, the actress urged everyone to consult their doctors. She said, "I want to take this opportunity to remind boys and girls to consult your doctor for the HPV vaccine. A healthy outside starts from the inside."

What is Cystic Hyperplasia?

Cystic Hyperplasia is a condition in which the lining of the uterus becomes too thick. It occurs when a person has an excess of estrogen without progesterone.

Speaking about Kajal Pisal's professional life, the actress has been a part of several daily soaps like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 5, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, and more.

Currently, Kajal Pisal plays the role of Tanuja Bose in Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak. She has been a part of the show since its inception and continues to entertain fans.

