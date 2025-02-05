Jhanak EXCLUSIVE: Is Kunal Verma taking an exit from Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer?

Kunal Verma, who played the pivotal role of Vihaan in the hit show, Jhanak, has taken an exit from the top-rated daily soap. Although his journey on the show was short-lived, Kunal cherishes the experience and the lessons he learned along the way. His acting mettle in the show received immense love from the fans.

Reflecting on his time as Vihaan in Jhanak, Kunal Verma shared with Pinkvilla, "I hardly got time to generate the love, but still, the work I did—I learned. Every day was a learning."

When asked about his bond with co-stars Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, Kunal candidly admitted, "I really don’t know because I hardly got to know them. I guess Hiba and Krushal already had a big fan base, so I wasn’t allowed to be their favorite too. But I loved working with each one of them."

Despite his exit from Jhanak, Kunal is looking ahead and is eager to explore new genres. A departure from his intense roles, the actor now has his sights set on comedy. "I want to do a comedy show," he revealed, hinting at a fun and refreshing turn in his career. As he gears up for new opportunities, fans can expect to see him bringing his versatility to the screen once again.

Jhanak has been one of the most-watched reality shows ever since it started premiering. Starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles, the show instantly became a fan favorite due to its interesting storyline and the amazing acting mettle of the actors. The show often ranked in the top 5 and received immense applause from the viewers.

Apart from Hiba, Krushal and Kunal Verma, Jhanak also stars Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi and more in lead roles.

Speaking about Kunal Verma's career in the Television industry, the actor has acted in numerous daily soaps such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and more.