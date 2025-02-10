Jhanak EXCLUSIVE: Krushal Ahuja shares his mixed emotions about show's extension; reveals BIG detail of next project

Jhanak, starring Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles, has been an audience favorite ever since it premiered. The hit show was set to take a leap soon. However, the leap has now been postponed. While fans are delighted to have more time with their favorite characters, the lead actor, Krushal Ahuja, has shared his mixed emotions about the extension.

Talking about the developments in Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja exclusively told Pinkvilla, "We have given a lot to the show, and obviously, with an extension, we have to shoot knowing that it's soon going to take a leap. So, let's hope for the best. Let's make this moment worthwhile for the audience." The actor, who has garnered immense love for his role, expressed his gratitude towards the viewers who have supported the show throughout its journey.

The extension allows the story to unfold further and gives the cast and crew a little more time before they bid farewell. Excitingly, Krushal also hinted at what’s next for him after Jhanak , saying, "You are soon going to see me in a new avatar." While he didn’t reveal details, his fans can look forward to an exciting transformation in his upcoming projects.

With the leap postponed, Jhanak continues to keep the audience engaged, allowing fans to enjoy more time with their beloved characters before the big change. Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, Kunal Verma , who portrayed the role of Vihaan in Jhanak, also spoke about his exit from the show.

Speaking about the show, Jhanak has often ranked in the top five and received immense applause from viewers. Its intriguing storyline has kept audiences hooked, with unexpected twists and turns adding to the excitement. Apart from Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Kunal Verma, Jhanak also stars Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi, and more in key roles.