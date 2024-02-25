Star Plus show Jhanak is getting the love of the audiences. The show is doing pretty well on the TRP charts and has been securing number fifth position across channels consistently. Jhanak recently witnessed a major twist with Jhanak returning to Anirudh's house in disguise. The upcoming episodes of the show will witness engaging twists that will surely leave them on the edge of their seats. The channel has dropped a new promo for the show, promising an exciting turn of events in the show.

A major revelation to unfold in Jhanak

As per the new promo of Jhanak, the viewers will witness one of the biggest plot twists. The ardent fans were waiting for the same and the show will soon showcase the revelation of Anirudh and Jhanak's marriage truth in front of the family. In the upcoming episodes, the family will learn about Jhanak and Anirudh's marriage.

In the promo, Arshi and Anirudh come together for their engagement ceremony. Dressed in black outfits, the duo are set to kick-start their wedding festivities, however, Tejas brings a new twist to the ceremony by projecting the pictures of Anirudh and Jhanak's marriage on a big screen. Arshi and other family members get flabbergasted seeing the pictures while Jhanak and Anirudh stand shocked. Tejas gives a sly look and smirk to Jhanak.

Take a look at the promo of Jhanak presenting the major twist-

Jhanak asked to leave the house

In the previous episodes, Bipasha and Arshi planned to throw Jhanak out of Anirudh's life following a plan. Bipasha asks Arshi to keep Ani busy throughout the night at the party while she executes another plan and throws Jhanak out of the house. While Jhanak was all set to leave the town, Anirudh came to know about her leaving and he rushed to meet her.

Tejas threatened Jhanak that he would kill Anirudh and asked her to humiliate him publicly if he tried to stop her from leaving the town. As Anirudh met Jhanak, he tried to convince her to stay back. However, Tejas gestured to Jhanak with the gun that he carried to make her remember the condition of humiliating Anirudh.

Jhanak got the cue and unwillingly insulted Anirudh in front of others. Rudely, Jhanak asked Anirudh to take care of his life and not interfere in hers. She also told him that she hated him, leaving him quite disturbed.

Anirudh meets with an accident

While Anirudh drove off after being insulted by Jhanak, he met with a horrifying accident and got admitted to the hospital. Jhanak tricked Tejas and returned with Chhoton to the hospital to meet her Sir Jee (Anirudh). She learned about his critical condition and performed a difficult religious puja for him and got a flower. As soon as she put the flower on Anirudh's head, he started to respond. Jhanak felt happy. However, she wanted to be beside him to take care of him. She plans to disguise herself as a nurse and stay with Anirudh to make sure he gets fine soon.

Jhanak gets exposed

Bipasha sees Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) removing her mask as a nurse and learns the truth about her staying in the house as a nurse for Anirudh. During the house puja, Bipasha exposed Jhanak in front of the family. Arshi and Anirudh were stunned knowing that all this while it was Jhanak who was taking care of Anirudh. Chhoton revealed that it was Jhanak who performed the puja and brought the flower for him which resulted in his health getting better.

However, Anirudh, who's miffed at Jhanak for humiliating him questions her for her acts.

