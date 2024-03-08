The nation woke up to the disheartening news of Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi's passing. The family is struck with not one but two tragedies as Sohi's sister Amandeep also died last night. Amandeep, also an actress was suffering from jaundice while Dolly was under treatment for cervical cancer.

With a heavy heart, Pinkvilla called Chandni Sharma who played Dolly's onscreen daughter Arshi in Jhanak. Chandni seemed quite taken aback by Sohi's demise and also broke down while talking about her.

Chandni Sharma on Dolly Sohi's demise

Chandni said, "I am unable to process it. I am blank and can't remember a lot of things. We were always in touch, even after her stint in the show was over. We last spoke on 20th February 2024 and after that, she stopped responding. It is difficult to let the news sink in. I remember when we had first met, I told her that I liked her performance in her show Bhabi. We connected right from the first day."

Have a look at Dolly Sohi's post from the sets of Jhanak-

Chandni Sharma on Dolly Sohi in Jhanak

We asked Sharma about the time when Sohi quit Jhanak because of health issues. Fighting back her tears, she said, "She is not a quitter. She didn't quit the show. She would turn up on the sets after her chemotherapy. It is a difficult time for her family and everyone who has known her. I am taking a while to understand the uncertainty of life. Thankfully, I have an off today. I want to be with myself."

Dolly Sohi on Poonam Pandey's fake death campaign

While Poonam Pandey carried out her fake death campaign in the wake of showcasing the importance of knowledge about cervical cancer, Dolly Sohi expressed her disappointment and mentioned that the news left her restless and scared.

Dolly was seen in many projects like Parineetii, Bhabi, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi among others.

