Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh lashes out at negativity by Hiba Nawab's fans; latter reacts

Social media can be a scary place at times as many people are subjected to trolls and hate comments. While celebrities get immense love and recognition on social media, they often get trolled and many a times, without them being at fault. TV actors often receive hatred on social media for portraying negative characters. Even lead actors like Ankit Gupta and Neil Bhatt have often received hatred for their onscreen characters.

Another actor who has fallen prey to extreme negativity on social media because of his onscreen character is Jhanak's lead actor Krushal Ahuja who plays the character of Anirudh in the show.

Krushal Ahuja lashes out at Hiba Nawab's fandom

Krushal's character Anirudh has been quite rude and ungrateful towards Jhanak played by Hiba Nawab, much to her fans' displeasure. The fans recently targeted the lead actor and sent him hate messages. The actor finally gave out a reaction on his official Instagram page by writing a long note about the hatred he has been facing online.

He wrote, "I was surprised to see some of Hiba's fan pages spreading negativity about me. Anirudh as well as Krushal. Such toxic comments and words I read today made me so upset."

Take a look at Krushal Ahuja's Instagram story:

The Rishton Ka Manjha actor added, "They don't even know me personally. I am a guy with good intentions just working hard to make a name in the Hindi industry but I am shocked to see the thought process they carry. What's wrong with you guys? Why so personal?"

Krushal Ahuja's advice to his fans

Furthermore, in the note, Krushal requested his fans to not revert to the hate messages and stoop down to the level that the haters are going. He expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love and appreciation. He assured his fans that he along with the team of Jhanak would give their 100% to entertain the fans.

Hiba Nawab comes out in support of Krushal Ahuja

Jhanak's female lead Hiba Nawab reacted to Krushal's statement and came out in his support and requested her fans to refrain from spreading negativity to anyone. She wrote, "I usually avoid negativity and toxicity but when my name was brought into it.. I had to step up to support my dear friend and an amazing co-star @krushalahuja9."

She condemned Krushal being targeting and asked her fans to spread love and positivity. She wrote, "Targeting someone personally is a big no-no... I know you'll have a right to speak but please be sensitive enough.. Love and peace to all! Keep watching Jhanak. Spread that love and positivity! #Spreadlove #Jhanakfans."

The recent track of Jhanak

The current track of Jhanak revolves around Anirudh telling Jhanak that he had promised to be with Arshi and he is now thinking about fulfilling his promise. Jhanak gets shocked to hear the same from Anirudh and asks for clarity. Anirudh tells her that he can't keep on explaining things to everyone.

Meanwhile, Bipasha has allowed Jhanak to perform a dance form. However, she has a hidden agenda behind doing the same.

Audiences have been liking Jhanak and it has been a consistent performer in the TRP charts and has been in the TOP 5 for many months. Apart from Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab, the show also stars actors like Chandni Sharma, Kajal Pisal, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Sunny Sachdeva, and Poorva Gokhale among others.

