Jiya Shankar has impressed audiences with her acting chops in many television shows. She is also known for her fashionable choices. The actress recently silenced a troll on social media who used an old statement of hers to attack her. She landed a befitting reply by giving a powerful message of empowerment.

Jiya Shankar reacts to the troll

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a video that seems to be an old clip of Jiya Shankar wherein she is heard talking about being an independent woman. The video shows her saying she does not need anyone and can handle her life on her own. Attacking the actress for her statements, the troll wrote, “This is the difference between girls and boys.”

Criticizing the troll for perpetuating outdated stereotypes, Jiya Shankar reacted strongly. In response to the trolling, she tweeted, "The girl after getting a job only dreamed of supporting her single mother so that one day she could buy a house for her mom and tell her not to work anymore and guess what - she did ! This isn’t even about men/women and its so orthodox of you to do this comparison in this generation and century. May god make you capable enough to get a real job and support your family instead of doing this on X :)"

Look at the tweet here:

Jiya highlighted her journey and how she aspired to support her single mother. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame also mentioned buying herself a house and emphasized that success knows no gender boundaries.

About Jiya Shankar

In 2015, Shankar made her television debut as Alisha Rai with the show Love by Chance opposite Karan Singhmar. She appeared in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, marking a significant start to her career. The actress later became a household name with Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. Interestingly, Jiya was recently seen in Ved, sharing screens with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

It was her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 that she rose to huge popularity. Jiya Shankar finished at 6th position on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

