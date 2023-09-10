‘Jo kabhi lipat jaaya karti thi...': Jay Bhanushali wishes wife Mahhi Vij on 13th wedding anniversary; Check

Renowned figures in the entertainment industry, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij, stand as a beloved couple within the television sector. Their enduring love story has captured the hearts of fans, making them one of the most cherished couples in the television world. Today, the couple marked their 13th wedding anniversary. As they celebrated their wedding anniversary, Jay Bhanushali expressed his deep affection for his wife through a touching social media post.

Jay Bhanushali's anniversary wish for wife Mahhi

On the 10th of September, Jay and Mahhi celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and Jay marked this special occasion by sharing a heartfelt video on his Instagram. The video beautifully captured their 13-year journey, filled with laughter, ups and downs, smiles, and tears.

In his touching caption, Jay shared a sweet anecdote, “Mujhse se ek mitra ne pucha aapki biwi kaisi hai? Jay: jo kabhi lipat jaaya karti thi baadalo dalo ke garzane par, Wo aaj baadalo se bhi jyada garzati hai ! Happy anniversary @mahhivij #happyanniversary. (A friend once asked me, How is your wife? To which he replied with affection- The one who used to get upset at the sound of clouds, she's even more passionate than the clouds today.)”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s love story:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's love story is a tale of serendipity and enduring commitment. They initially crossed paths at a mutual friend's gathering, where their interaction remained casual and unremarkable. However, fate had more in store for them.

A year later, destiny intervened once again, bringing them together at a club, coincidentally while they were out with their friends. It was on the eve of New Year's in 2009 that Jay took a significant step in their relationship by proposing to Mahhi.

Their love blossomed, and the couple decided to solidify their commitment by tying the knot. The couple got married in 2011, with the blessings of their close family and friends.

Their journey took another beautiful turn in 2017 when Jay and Mahhi embraced parenthood by becoming foster parents to twin babies, Khushi and Rajveer. Their family further expanded in August 2019 with the arrival of their daughter, Tara.

Jay and Mahhi's story is a testament to the power of love and destiny, proving that sometimes, the most beautiful relationships are the ones that unfold unexpectedly.

