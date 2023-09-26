'Journey is beautiful when...': Kapil Sharma enjoys travel with THESE people

Kapil Sharma is one of the top comedians in India. The comic hailing from Amritsar made it to the top of the entertainment industry and is still in touch with his roots. The actor and comic had a great show in America and was applauded for his impromptu and comedy timing. Many fans are eager for the comic to come back on television. In addition to Kapil Sharma, his team is presently on a tour in Dubai. However, they are scheduled to return to India soon, sparking speculation that they might kickstart the show immediately upon their return. The comedian recently shared a picture featuring several well-known celebrities.

Kapil Sharma hanging out in a plane with THESE popular personalities

The comic posted a picture on his social media platform with these known celebrities in showbiz.

Have a look:

Kapil Sharma posted a selfie with director Anurag Kashyap, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, and Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhary while they were traveling. The comic captioned it, "Journey is beautiful when people around you are beautiful..." with a red heart emoji. All the Bollywood celebs were seen on his show. Anurag Kashyap reposted Kapil's post on his Instagram story.

Kapil Sharma's America Tour

Comedian Kapil Sharma was at the top of the world after his USA tour was a houseful. The Zwigato fame has kept his fans and followers updated by posting about his tours and sharing some interesting pictures and videos on his social media account. In a video from one of his impromptu performances, he performed Shahrukh Khan's iconic song Main Hoon Don. He captioned the video, “So it was impromptu and I just got to know that my co-artist Mr Raj is the same guy who played that iconic piece in that song Main Hoon Don, so we just played on stage hope you will like it.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back

The Kapil Sharma show wrapped its third season. The audience is eagerly waiting for its next season to return. It is heard that the show will be resumed soon. They are currently in Dubai for the show.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Is this contestant set to be next 1 Crore winner? WATCH