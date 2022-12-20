Jubin Nautiyal helps out Kapil Sharma with a 'caption idea'

Kapil Sharma's recent dapper looks have become the talk of the town, and we love how he is busy flaunting his sartorial picks on social media. Styled by wifey Ginni Chatrath, Kapil's Instagram is flooded with amazing photos of him in stylish ensembles. The comedian-actor is seen hopping on the trend and surprising his fans with his charm. All you fashion enthusiasts can take style cues on how to slay like Kapil Sharma!

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures in an uber-cool outfit. In these photos, Kapil is seen wearing a white T-shirt layered with a maroon jacket and paired with maroon pants. To conclude his co-ord look, the comedian actor sported his outfit with white sneakers and looked handsome as he posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Kapil captioned, "don’t have any caption." After seeing his caption, Jubin Nautiyal comes to Kapil's rescue and helps him out by giving a caption idea. Taking over Kapil's comment section, Jubin wrote "#captionideas : Smooth like wine."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's new PICS:

On the personal front, Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath, and the duo is parents to two kids, a girl named Anayra and a boy named Trishaan.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The last weekend's episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was graced by Cirkus filmmaker Rohit Shetty and his star cast Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and others. In the show's upcoming episode, Govinda Naam Mera cast Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and more will be seen making a grand appearance on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.