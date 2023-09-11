Judaiyaan: Abhishek Malhan expresses gratitude to overwhelming response to his music video with Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 sensations Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, affectionately known as #AbhiYa collaborated on their first music album together outside the Bigg Boss house. Their music album Judaiyaan made its debut on September 8th. The album has struck a chord with fans and music enthusiasts alike, earning widespread appreciation for its creative and emotional depth. In light of this overwhelming support, Abhishek Malhan has expressed his deep gratitude.

Fukra Insaan expresses gratitude for an overwhelming response to his music video

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have been basking in the glow of adoration and appreciation in recent days following the release of their debut music album, Judaiyaan. Fans had been eagerly anticipating the album ever since the teaser was unveiled, and it has certainly lived up to expectations.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Abhishek Malhan expressed his deep gratitude and thankfulness to all the fans and supporters who have showered their love on the album. He shared a video where he and Jiya Shankar were seen grooving to the music of Judaiyaan. In his heartfelt message, Malhan wrote, "Thank you for showering all the love on our track JUDAIYAAN. Go make your Reels on the official audio, and we will share the best ones. Hi XYZ @jiyaashankarofficial."

The duo's music collaboration has clearly struck a chord with their audience, and they are actively encouraging fans to participate by creating content around the album.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s friendship in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's heartwarming friendship began to flourish inside the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Throughout their time on the show, the two contestants displayed unwavering support and camaraderie for each other. Their bond was evident through their consistent backing and standing together through the ups and downs of the competition.

However, their Bigg Boss OTT journey took an unfortunate turn when Jiya was unexpectedly eliminated from the competition. This twist occurred just a few days before the final showdown, during a mid-week elimination round. While Abhishek managed to secure his spot in the final phase and emerged as the first runner-up of the season, Jiya's journey on the show came to an abrupt end.

