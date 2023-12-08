Junior Mehmood passes away aged 67; Archana Puran Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Disha Parmar offer condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Renowned actor Naeem Sayyed, known for his comedic talents, has passed away at the age of 67 after a long battle with stage four stomach cancer. Sayyed, who was affectionately called Junior Mahmood by fans, had a prolific career spanning many acclaimed films. His tragic death leaves behind grieving admirers and a lasting legacy of humor and joy through his iconic film roles.

Actors offer their heartfelt condolences to Naeem Sayyed

Television actors and celebs Archana Puran Singh, Disha Parmar, and Nakuul Mehta expressed their grief over Naeem's sad demise. They took to their respective social media handles and opened up about how they would miss Junior Mehmood.

Archana Puran Singh expresses gratitude to the 67-year-old for her childhood memories and laughter. Sharing one of Naeem Sayyed’s old pictures on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “May you rest in eternal peace”

Watch Archana Puran Singh's story here:

Nakuul Mehta opens up about missing Junior Mehmood

It breaks our heart to know that Haathi Mere Saathi actor Naeem Sayyed passed away. Nakuul Mehta apparently feels the same. The young actor, sharing his grief, pens an emotional note, “Too many memories come flooding back of spending 2 and half years with you on my first television set! Humility and grace personified. You will be so missed Junior Sir.”

Have a look at Nakuul Mehta’s story:

For the uninformed, Junior Mehmood was seen in Nakuul Mehta starrer show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Disha Parmar will remember Junior Mahmood’s childlike smile

Naeem Sayyed’s death has left the industry shocked, and Disha Parmar is also one of them. The actress shared his picture in her story and wrote, “RIP Shanky kaka! An sure wherever you are…you'll keep everyone entertained! Will always remember you with that childlike smile of yours!”

Take a look at Disha Parmar's story:

Naeem Sayyed passed away in Mumbai

According to the report by ETimes, Junior Mehmood died at his residence in Mumbai while his treatment for stage four cancer was underway. Late actor's close friend Salam Kazi informed that the veteran actor’s health constantly deteriorated and hence, he was put on life support.

Junior Mehmood was known for his works in films like Caravan, Mera Naam Joker, and Haathi Mere Saathi.

