Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana look promising in the promo; Check BTS pics

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig are all set to make a comeback on television screens along with Neha Rana with their new show ‘Junooniyatt’ which will air on Colors TV. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, it is a story of three music aspirants, their journey and how they fall in love. While fans are eagerly voting for the show to air, makers have finally unveiled the promo of the new show and we just can’t unsee it. However, the launch date is yet to be announced. Check out the promo

Taking to the Instagram handle of the channel, the makers have shared three promos for the upcoming daily soap ‘Junooniyatt’. In each promo, the three leads of the show are introduced separately. The first promo features Ankit Gupta as Jahaan whose purpose and inclination towards music is to get his parents rid of accusations. Well, it surely creates a certain kind of curiosity among the fans to know more about Jahaan. Check out here:

In the second promo, Neha Rana is introduced as Elahi whose purpose is to get her mother back in life through her music. Here’s the promo:

However, in the third promo, Gautam Vig is introduced as Jordan who wants to prove himself to his father who apparently doesn't support his passion and that becomes his purpose to win hearts through music. Well, it would be exciting to see all the three characters competing in a music show to fulfil their dreams. Check out the promo:

Ankit Gupta shares BTS pics After the promo was out, Ankit shared a heart-warming note on his Instagram handle to thank his fans and the channel for once again giving him the chance to prove himself on the screen. Sharing some BTS pictures, he wrote, ‘After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called Junooniyatt. This is my third association with COLORS, which is like home and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan, a show that struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show.’ Check out the post here:

Fans reaction As soon as Ankit shared the post, many actors and friends congratulated him for his new stint. Even fans got excited with the promo of the show but eventually said that they miss Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and began trending ‘#Priyankit’, on Twitter. However, a section of netizens were also seen claiming that he was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 as he bagged ‘Junooniyatt.’ Ankit’s statement after his eviction In many interviews, Ankit has confirmed that a few days after leaving the Bigg Boss house, he signed for Junooniyatt. He clariefied that things got finalised after his elimination from the reality show and that the show didn't play any role in his exit from the house. In an exclusive interview with Pinvilla, the actor said 'I don't think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house.'

