Junooniyatt PROMO: Elahi escapes from hospital; Will she be able stop Seerat?

Junooniyatt has approached an exciting point where Elahi and Jahaan's love story is about to take a positive turn. Throughout the show Elahi sacrifices her happiness and her love for family and loved ones but this time she is trying to save her love from being betrayed. In the upcoming episode, Elahi calls Seerat and tells her that she will ruin their plan and will take both of them behind bars. In the promo, we will see that Elahi runs from the hospital to stop Jahaan from marrying Seerat.

Will Elahi reach on time to stop the wedding?

In the upcoming episode, Seerat puts a flower garland on Jahaan and Jahaan also places the garland on her. As they sit to perform the ceremony, Jahaan is worried that he has to marry Seerat in any case, or else his mother will die out of guilt. On the other hand, Jordan is driving to the wedding venue when his car stops. He gets out to see what is wrong with the car.

Elahi had escaped from the car and was hiding in Jordan's car to reach Mehta's house. Elahi had been hiding in his car the whole time. When she sees Jordan has stopped, she quickly moves out of the car and leaves. Jordan tries to restart the car when he notices that there is blood on the back side of his car. He senses that Elahi must be hiding in the car the whole time. He takes out knife out of the car and searches for Elahi.

During the rituals, Seerat remembers that Elahi had threatened her that she would get her and Jordan to jail and would not Seerat marry Jahaan. She gets worried that she will come and stop the wedding. Elahi runs and hides behind a wall. Jordan searches her and sees her dupatta hiding behind a wall. Will Elahi be caught? Will Jahaan marry Seerat?

Previously on Junooniyatt, Elahi had a near-death experience. She was almost dead but was saved by Mata Rani. Now she has to reach Mehta's house to stop Seerat's wedding with Jahaan but Jordan is standing like a wall between their love story. Will they meet? Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan is ready to marry Seerat; Will Elahi reveal truth? WATCH