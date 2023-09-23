Junooniyatt PROMO: Elahi leaves Mehta family; will the family stop her? WATCH

Junooniyatt, a popular television show, has won over fans with its beautiful story of Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. The show has had its fair share of ups and downs, but the storyline has always kept fans hooked. The current track of the show shows Elahi deciding to give another chance to her relationship with Jahaan. She has left Jordan after realizing that he disrespects her. In the upcoming episode, Elahi will make a major decision to leave everything behind.

Elahi leaves Mehta's house

In the upcoming week, Elahi decides to go far away from all her known family and start things afresh.

Take a look!

Elahi confesses to the Mehtas that she did everything out of love for her family. She may have hurt Jordan's mother by ending her relationship with Jordan, but she will always love and respect her. Elahi says that she never had someone to call her own, but she always had a motherly figure in Mrs. Mehta who loved her unconditionally. She asks for Mrs. Mehta's forgiveness and everyone's blessings before leaving the Mehta house.

More about Junooniyatt

Junooniyat is produced by the popular actor duo Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. After the huge success of the first season of their first show Udaariyaan, the producer duo brought another love triangle story to the youngsters. Udaariyaan made its lead trio Ankit Gupta (Fateh), Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary (Tejo), and Isha Malviya (Jasmine) famous overnight. The makers roped in Ankit from his first show and cast Gautam Singh Vig to publicize his journey in Bigg Boss 16 and Neha Rana.

The show took an interesting turn when Jordan's mother turned against him and expressed his psychotic behavior, especially towards Elahi. Elahi, who was initially quite docile, also begins to throw it back at Jordan. The scene where Elahi slaps Jordan in front of the entire family says a lot about women's empowerment. The show has been shot in Chandigarh.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain kickstart shoot