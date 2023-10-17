Junooniyatt PROMO: Elahi slaps Jordan; Jahaan agrees to marry Seerat

Junooniyatt is about to go through the biggest twist of all time. Previously we saw, that on one side Ealhi brings her mother back home, and on the other Jordan and Elahi's divorce is sanctioned. While Elahi thanks Mata Rani for liberating her from a forceful marriage; Jahaan proposes marriage to her. Elahi rejects her proposal saying that she wants her sister to be married to Jahaan and he rejects it. Another twist in the love triangle between Jahaan, Jordan, and Elahi is going to get us gripped to our seats.

In the upcoming promo, Jahaan shocks the Mehta family that he will marry Seerat.

Jahaan agrees to marry Seerat; Elahi is shocked

In the upcoming episode, Elahi persuades Jahaan to marry her sister Seerat. Jahaan denies her request and says that he has always loved Elahi. In the promo, out of the blue Jordan declares to his family that he will marry Seerat. Before Elahi could stop him, she heard him say and was in complete shock.

On the other hand, Elahi talks to a woman who is coming to Mehta's house for the Navratri puja. Before she could say anything, some goons abduct the little girl. Elahi saves the mother-daughter from being kidnapped. She fights the goons who try to kidnap the little girl and her mother. Later Elahi slaps Jordan for what he did. Who is this woman and what this mother-daughter has to do with Jordan? Will Elahi be able to reveal Jordan's true face in front of the whole family? Stay tuned to know more.

In the previous episode of Junoonniyatt, Elahi comes back from her concert and is lost in her thoughts. On the other hand, Jordan is practicing his music. Jahaan is drunk and doesn't know that the water is running in the bathtub. As Elahi passesby his room, she sees water rushing outside Jahaan's room. Jahaan is drunk and drowns himself in the bathtub. Elahi is able to save him before it's too late.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt PROMO: Will Elahi be able to save Jahaan from taking his life? WATCH