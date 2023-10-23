Junooniyatt PROMO: Elahi's life in danger; Will Jahaan come to save her?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of murder.

The triangle love story of Jahaan, Elahi, and Jordan has always kept the fans excited. Now, Junooniyatt is about to go through a drastic twist that will leave fans shocked. After so much drama between Jordan and Elahi, she fulfills her dream and gets her love back into her life. She finds her mother and sister, leaves Jordan for his deeds, and finally reunites with her one true love Jahaan but things have taken a wrong turn.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Seerat and Jordan together kill Elahi, succumbing to their obsession with Jahaan.

Elahi's life is in danger; Jordan helps Seerat with her plan

In today's episode, we will see Elahi's sister Seerat push her from the cliff. The promo opens with Jordan picking up a big rock and Elahi seeing this terrified. Jordan tells her that he has always loved her but she chose Jahaan over him and if she can't be his wife then she will be of nobody's.

Here take a look-

Elahi goes into a flashback and sees her life moments with Jahaan; how they met, became friends, and fell in love; all this goes before her eyes. In the meantime, Jordan has second thoughts, he hesitates to throw a rock at her.

Jahaan tries to call Elahi and everybody in the Mehta house is worried. Seerat picks up Elahi's phone and tells Jordan that he must not waste time. Jahaan is still calling her and in rage, Jordan throws the rock at her. The rock hits Elahi and she falls in the water. She promises Jahaan that in their next life, they will be united. Will she die? Is Elahi and Jahaan's love story over?

Previously on Junooniyatt, Seerat drives Elahi to the Mehta house. They are about to reach and Seerat takes a different route and drives straight towards a secluded place where nobody can reach them. She says to Elahi that she has always loved Jahaan but Elahi has stolen her happiness. This will be the end of their story (Jahaan and Elahi) and she pushes Elahi off the cliff but he hangs onto a branch.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

