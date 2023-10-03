Junooniyatt PROMO: Ilahi gives Jordan shot at self-improvement; will Jahaan uncover truth?

Ilahi and Jordan get married under very difficult circumstances and the whole Mehta house is worried about Jahaan and Ilahi's love. After Jahaan is back home, everybody learns that Jordan and Ilahi have remarried each other and this breaks Jahaan's heart. He tries to get the truth out of her but she keeps avoiding him. In the upcoming episode, Ilahi and Jahaan finally confront each other as to why she made this decision to get back with Jordan, knowing that he didn't treat her well.

Jahaan confronts Ilahi to tell him the truth

Both Jahaan and Ilahi are on the terrace when Jahaan asks Ilahi that has Jordan forced her to accept him back or did she re-marry him to save his life.

Have a look:

Ilahi, determined, informs him that her reconciliation with Jordan was her own choice. She attempts to leave but is intercepted by Jahaan once more. He draws nearer and implores her, suggesting that had he not departed, she wouldn't have to wed Jordan. He persistently inquires why she made that decision, pressuring her. However, Ilahi expresses her reluctance, believing he wouldn't comprehend. Jahaan assures her he will. She discloses that she's contemplating divorce, but Jordan entreated her for another chance, promising to be a better husband.

Although she wishes to break free, his willingness to give their relationship another shot gives her pause. Ilahi urges him to let her go, as he'll face no scrutiny, but she'll be judged. Just as she's about to leave, Jordan arrives and spots them together.

What will happen in the upcoming week?

Ilahi's father arrives at Mehta's residence, questioning her involvement under Jordan's influence. He attempts to take her away, but she firmly clings to Jordan's hand, expressing regret for causing her father distress. She makes a resolute choice to give Jordan and their relationship a chance. Despite her father's disagreement, he implores her to swear that her actions are not coerced. Jahaan observes this unfolding scene, convinced that the truth will finally be revealed.

What will Ilahi say to this? Is she giving Jordan a chance? Stay tuned for more updates on the show.

