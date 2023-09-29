Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan confronts Ilahi on choosing to be with Jordan

Junooniyatt is getting quite entertaining. The makers of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the viewers are entertained by the twists and turns in the show. While ardent fans of the show anticipated Jahaan and Ilahi's reunion soon, the makers introduced a major twist that enabled Ilahi to choose Jordaan over Jahaan. In the previous episodes, Jahaan took a bullet for Ilahi and was shot. He was hospitalized and was fighting for his life. Ilahi prayed for Jahaan's life and also realized her love for him. Jordan put up a condition in front of Ilahi leaving her in a dilemma. Jordan tells Ilahi that he will help the doctors save Jahaan but in return, she will have to choose him over Jahaan and give their marriage another chance. While Ilahi is shocked by the condition put forth by Jordan, she accepts it to ensure Jahaan gets to live.

Jahaan confronts Ilahi

In the upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, Jahaan is shocked to learn about her decision to be with Ilahi. In the upcoming promo, he confronts her and asks the reason for her changed decision. He tells her that he knows her better and that there is something major that she's hiding. Ilahi tries to convince Jahaan it isn't what he is thinking but in vain. Jahaan tells Ilahi that he will forever protect her from Jordan and will also try to find out the reason why she made this decision.

Have a look at the promo

More about Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt is produced by popular TV actor couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. They ventured into production with their first show Udaariyaan which gained a lot of popularity and its actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya became household names. The makers retained Ankit Gupta for Junooniyatt. The show also features actors like Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig in lead roles. The show started off with a story of three aspiring singers who dream of becoming acclaimed singers for their respective motives.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyamvada Kant in talks to star in Kumkum Bhagya post leap