Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan exposes Jordan in front of family; Jordan to knit yet another conspiracy

Junooniyatt has kept the fans entertained with its interesting twists and turns. The current track of the show revolves around Jahaan being sure about Elahi accepting Jordan in her life under pressure. In the previous episode, he pulled off a daring stunt and compelled Elahi to reveal the truth to him. He climbed up to a considerable height and blackmailed Elahi that he would jump off if she didn't reveal the truth behind her relationship with Jordan. While Elahi tries to keep a brave front, she gives up and reveals the truth that Jordan agreed to donate blood to him on the condition that Elahi would give another chance to her relationship with Jordan. Jahaan was left shattered learning the dark truth.

Jahaan exposes Jordan in front of the family

In the upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, Jahaan exposes Jordan in front of the family and informs everyone about Jordan putting Elahi under pressure. Everyone is shocked to learn about Jordan's intention behind donating blood to Jahaan. However, Elahi takes Jordan's side and asks Jahaan to stay away from them. Dolly takes Jahaan to his room while he fumes in rage. Jordan also surprises Elahi and tells her that he will make her a successful singer so that she can meet her long-lost mother. Elahi gets emotional thinking about her reunion with her mother and sister Sirat. However, later Jordan will be seen burning the contract papers and revealing that he never changed and still has the same reservations for Elahi.

Have a look at the recent promo of Junooniyatt

Junooniyat's previous track

Junooniyatt's previous track had an attack on Elahi, but Jahaan takes the bullet for her and gets unconscious. He gets hospitalized and loses a lot of blood. He battles for his life while doctors try to find a blood donor. Elahi prays to God to somehow save Jahaan. Jordan tells her that he can save Jahaan's life only if she agrees to give another chance to their failed marriage. Elahi who had a realization of love for Jahaan gets caught in a dilemma. She chooses Jahaan's life and sacrifices her love for him.

Junooniyatt stars Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Karan Arjun co-star Mamta Kulkarni approached to participate